Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg Owns Alt-Right Hater Andrew Tate In A Single Tweet, Twitter Loves It

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg put on a masterclass on how to check a troll, and all she needed was one tweet to make it happen.

Manosphere meathead Andrew Tate f**ked around and found out when he picked a fight with the wrong teen on Twitter. Known for spreading straight-up misogyny, financial scams, and other heada**ery on TikTok, Tate decided to try Greta Thunberg and mock her on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

For those who don’t know Tate, including us, he was a struggle kickboxer before he found his calling being an “alt-right influencer,” who proudly describes himself as “absolutely a sexist” and “absolutely a misogynist.”

He also believes that women “belong in the home” and were “given to the man and belong to the man.”

Yuck.

Anyway, he’s is putting he is now reinstated his Twitter account to use be an absolute d*** after Elon Musk foolish unbanned his account.

He randomly decided to troll Thunberg by boasting about his 33 cars and his “enormous emissions” in a tweet to the 19-year-old, writing:

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

In response, the ever-so-witty Thunberg owned Tate, and she didn’t need all 280 characters. “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” she said in response.

With his ego bruised, Tate “clapped back” with a weird video of himself in a Versace bathrobe while smoking a cigar. We would share it, but it’s such an epic fail we won’t subject you to it.

As expected, Twitter loved Thunberg making Tate look minuscule on social media.

Welp.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

UPDATE [Dec. 29, 7:00pm): Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania.

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty

