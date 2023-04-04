Wahoo!: First Reactions For ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Overwhelmingly Positive

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We are just one day away from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie , and it seems like the video game industry has another win on its hands.

Kids these days will never know the pain 80s and 90s babies had to endure when seeing their favorite video games develop into films.

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie jumps into theaters on Wednesday, April 5, it will have to remove the bad taste from the mouths of gamers who watched the 1993 Super Mario Brothers film starring Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as his brother Luigi and Dennis Hopper as Bowser, unfortunately, Hoskins and Hopper have since passed and won’t be able to see this new film.

The 1993 film, the first movie based on a video, was god awful, kickstarting the game curse in Hollywood. For Mario’s second time on the big screen, Nintendo said nah to live-action and went with animation. The company’s brass was directly involved, including Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. All decisions turned out to be wise on the Japanese company’s part.

If there were any complaints or worries about the Illumination Entertainment film, it mainly was about Chris Pratt being the voice of the heroic plumber.

So What Are The Critics Saying In Early Reactions?

But, based on the overwhelmingly positive reactions, Chris Pratt’s lack of Italian swag was not an issue for the people lucky enough to see the film early at the premiere and screenings across the country.

Critics call The Super Marios Bros. Movie a fun, easter egg-filled experience that delivers plenty of fan service, which gamers will appreciate greatly.

Erik Davis said it was a “love letter to every era of Mario” while praising the film’s humor and Jack Black’s performance as Bower.

Nerds of Color said the movie is a “fireball of family fun for all Nintendo Fans!” and also confirms Jack Black understood the assignment saying he “steals the show” as the animated film’s villain.

We love to hear it.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also looks like it will be a global box office sensation, with Deadline reporting it could bring in $225 million.

That’s a lot of coins.

You can see more reactions from early screenings in the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / The Super Mario Bros. Movie

