Summer Game Fest: ‘Wu-Tang: Rise of The Deceiver’, ‘Marvel’s Deadpool VR,’ ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’, ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ & Other Big Announcments

Wu-Tang: Rise of The Deceiver Rebuild Shaolin – Ghostface Killah is calling on you to rescue his Wu brothers – who aid you in your battle to save the dreams of the people. Defeat the forces of the Deceiver to elevate Shaolin into a hopeful and thriving community. Battle With the Wu – Harness the powers of the Wu-Tang Clan to fight fantastical enemies through the Chambers of a surreal dreamworld. Dynamic gameplay soundtrack, including classic Wu-Tang songs + new material, overseen by legendary producer Just Blaze. Protect Ya Neck – Collect powerful Jewels to customize your fighting style and iconic fits to show off your drip. Combine forces with your friends in increasingly challenging battle Chambers and beat back the Deceiver’s swarms. The game, which has been in development for three years, began as part of Ghostface Killah-produced film Angel of Dust, which was also directed by The RZA. No word on when we can expect the game to arrive, but we will definitely keep our ears and eyes to the video game streets for this one. You can wishlist Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver on She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon Announced As Playable Characters In Marvel Cosmic Invasion The Merc With The Mouth Is Getting A VR Game EA and the now-shuttered Cliffhanger Games canceled Black Panther They got Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Iron Man, Blade, Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls, and now Marvel’s Deadpool VR all in the pipeline, which still keeps us excited even after Deadpool is no stranger to the video game space , thanks to High Moon Studios’ Deadpool game, which was released in 2013. However, this new game marks the popular anti-hero’s first foray into the VR space. Marvel’s Deadpool VR will feature Neil Patrick Harris as the titular character, but based on the trailer, he perfectly encapsulates the energy Ryan Reynolds has brought to the character thanks to the hit Marvel movies. We also get to see some unique gameplay physics, such as Deadpool using his blown-off arm to chuck at enemies or bash an enemy’s head on a sickle while being decapitated. Essentially, “if you can imagine it, you can probably do it” is the premise here, and that appears to be the case with Marvel’s Deadpool VR. While Marvel’s Deadpool VR isn’t the format we expected to see Deadpool in, it definitely looks like a fun time. Surprise, Resident Evil 9 Is Called Resident Evil Requiem It turned out that the wait would be only 30 minutes. Keighley was choking up as he announced the biggest surprise of the day, a first look at the game that will have RE fans taking control of Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent. Ashcroft is a last name familiar only to hardcore fans of the franchise. Grace Ashcroft is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, one of the sole survivors of 2003’s Resident Evil Outbreak. The trailer doesn’t reveal much, but it does hint at a return to Raccoon City, the setting for the first three games in the franchise. We will definitely share more about this game in the near future, before its launch on February 27, 2026. A demo has been confirmed for Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, in August. These four games were not the only announcements. You can hit the gallery below for more trailers. G3, also known as Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley’s replacement for E3, kicked off on Friday, June 6, and it was full of some fantastic video game announcements.Geoff Keighly kicked off the annual live show, promising plenty of significant announcements and reveals, and for the most part, he kept his word. HHW Gaming was in the building, the YouTube Theater to be specific, as we are currently in Los Angeles to get hands-on with A LOT of games, so keep it locked for plenty of previews.Until then, let’s recap Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, in case you missed the event, starting with what we feel were the most significant announcements.One of the biggest surprises of the show was the announcement of Brass Lion Entertainment’s Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver. It marks the first Wu-Tang Clan -inspired video game 25 years following the release of 1999’s Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style. A demo has been confirmed for Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, in August.These four games were not the only announcements. You can hit the gallery below for more trailers.

1. Scott Pilgrim EX Join Scott Pilgrim & Ramona Flowers in a brand-new brawling adventure through space, time, and the streets of Toronto! 🌀🛹 We’re teaming up with Universal Prodcuts & Experiences and Bryan Lee O’Malley to bring you right back into the Scott Pilgrim universe you know and love with: 🎮 7 fan-favorite playable characters 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 4-player drop-in/drop-out co-op 📝 Original story by Bryan Lee O’Malley ❌ Not included: Vegan psychic powers (sorry, Todd) Scott Pilgrim EX is coming to PC & consoles in 2026!

2. STRANGER THAN HEAVEN The official title of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s “Project Century” announced at The Game Awards 2024 has been revealed as STRANGER THAN HEAVEN. This Title Reveal Teaser Trailer offers another glimpse into the game’s world. STRANGER THAN HEAVEN is a brand-new title developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, known for creating acclaimed series such as Yakuza™, Like a Dragon™ and Virtua Fighter™.

Mina the Hollower launches on 10/31/25. Play the limited time demo on Steam today! https://store.steampowered.com/app/18… We took the stage at Summer Games Fest today to unveil a world premiere for our upcoming game, Mina the Hollower. The trailer featured fast-paced combat-driven gameplay, shared our game’s official release date, and concluded with the surprise launch of a limited time demo. Leaning into Mina’s gothic horror roots, the top-down action adventure game is set to launch on October 31st. It’s the first official chance to hollow into Mina’s bizarre world full of monsters and mystery. The demo will also participate in Steam Next Fest from June 9th to 16th. It’ll feature the game’s opening stage and conclude with the first major boss fight. Progress made in the demo will carry over to the full game at launch. The demo will be removed after Steam Next Fest so don’t miss your chance to delve in! For more info on our new game, visit MinaTheHollower.com

4. LEGO® VOYAGERS Bricks who click together, stick together 💙🧡 LEGO® Voyagers is a new 2-player co-op adventure that’s all about building spaceships, excitement and friendships. Share a screen or play online – whatever works for you. The game will also feature Friend’s Pass, allowing you to play together using just one purchased copy of the game. Grab your brick buddy and get ready for an incredible adventure! Coming soon to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The journey begins here: https://bit.ly/LEGOVoyagers Developed by Light Brick Studio. Published by Annapurna Interactive.

5. Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 2nd Trailer: Formidable Foes Emerge The upcoming swordplay action game from Capcom, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, has a brand new trailer: Formidable Foes Emerge. Stay tuned as new information continues to be revealed, including more details on new characters such as Sasaki Ganryu, who wields an Oni Gauntlet, as well as scenes showcasing the nail-biting gameplay. Coming to PlayStation 5 in 2026! https://www.capcom-games.com/onimusha/ws https://x.com/OnimushaGame

6. Mafia: The Old Country – “Loyalty is Everything” To betray one, is to betray all. Get a first look at the Torrisi Family business in the official story trailer for Mafia: The Old Country. MAFIA: THE OLD COUNTRY launches August 8, 2025 for PlayStation®5. Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure.

7. Lies of P: Overture – Launch Trailer Cross the bounds of time in Lies of P: Overture. They were waiting in the dark. Now they rise. Face fierce new bosses and carve your path through the shadows of Krat’s history. Lies of P: Overture is a brutal new expansion to the acclaimed soulslike action RPG. Will you survive what came before? Available now.

8. Dying Light: The Beast – Gameplay Premiere Trailer You think you have what it takes to survive in Castor Woods? Experience the unique blend of open-world action, survival and horror by watching our gameplay premiere trailer! Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S on August 22. PRE-ORDER NOW: https://go.dyinglight.com/pre-order-now

9. CODE VEIN II — Announcement Trailer If time were a weapon to wield, could you undo the sins of ruin? Bound By Blood, Revenants gather once more – CODE VEIN II is coming in 2026. Wishlist now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! Learn more at https://playcodevein.com

10. Mortal Shell II – Announcement Trailer Their Flesh Is Your Weapon. Dethrone false gods. Cleanse a ravaged world. The adrenaline-charged action-RPG Mortal Shell II launches on PS5® in 2026.

11. Atomic Heart 2 – Announcement Trailer WISHLIST NOW: https://store.steampowered.com/app/37… Atomic Heart 2 is an action-adventure role-playing game that brings you back to a retrofuturistic universe, full of new dangers. The sequel features a living world rich with possibilities and places a heavy emphasis on story, role-playing elements, and player freedom. The story unfolds in an alternate-history world, with events now expanding to a global scale. Return to the magnificent world of science and technology, and find out what the next chapter has in store for you!

12. The CUBE – Announcement Trailer WISHLIST NOW: https://store.steampowered.com/app/32… The CUBE, a new multiplayer RPG shooter with unique world-building, an intriguing story, exciting quests, and constant progression, is shaking the Atomic Universe. A giant, levitating Cube with rotating edges appeared, hiding a deadly equation inside. Can you survive another turn?

13. ILL – Official Trailer WISHLIST NOW: https://store.steampowered.com/app/17… ILL is a realistic first-person action horror game that takes you into a dark fort overtaken by a mysterious entity. A grim story, unpredictable monsters, a visceral dismemberment system, and realistic physics create an atmosphere of relentless terror.

14. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Summer Game Fest Trailer Start your engines for the biggest Sonic racing game yet! Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds rolls in on Sept. 25, 2025! Race as your favorite Sonic characters…and more! Upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition for Season Pass content including @Minecraft!

15. Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny 🎲 The dice have been cast. 🎲 A new fantasy adventure begins for your favorite Nickelodeon heroes. Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is a vibrant, universe-spanning mashup that brings iconic Nickelodeon heroes into a world of fantasy-style tropes and real-time RPG action. Roll the dice and dive into a wild, action-packed adventure with SpongeBob and more Nickelodeon characters! Get ready for epic battles, dynamic environments, and recognizable character moments, all with an engaging gameplay experience for players of all ages.

16. End of Abyss | Section 9 Interactive Explore an atmospheric sci-fi world and survive tense combat encounters in action adventure End of Abyss from Section 9 Interactive 🧑‍🚀 Summon all your courage, as End of Abyss is coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC via the Epic Game Store in 2026!

17. Chrono Odyssey Join the Closed Beta for Chrono Odyssey on June 20th. Time waits for no one at morrow’s end But what if we dare turn back the hands of fate And reclaim what was once ours? Harness the Chronotector and arise as a Sentinel to quell the Void.

18. Felt That: Boxing Official Trailer | Real-Time Puppet Boxing Game 🔥 WE JUST DROPPED THE BIGGEST PUPPET BOMB AT SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 🔥 From Sans Strings Studio in collaboration with animation legends Stoopid Buddy Stoodios comes a boxing game like no other – where charm meets fury, and every punch could save a life. Introducing Felt That: Boxing – a heartfelt and hilarious puppet boxing game that’s a visual and emotional knockout. It combines tactile, physics-driven puppet combat with slapstick flair and unexpected heart. Step into the shoes of Ezra “Fuzz-E” Wright. A soft-hearted puppet hero with a heart of felt and fists of… also felt, but with a lot more punch! His quest? Battle his way through the Tournament of a Million Punches in order to save his childhood orphanage from certain demolition. “We built Felt That: Boxing to feel deeply personal and completely unhinged – like as if some weird furry puppets had an emotional baby with Punch-Out!! and ” said Ryan Corniel, co-creator at Sans Strings Studio. Built using Sans Strings Studio’s proprietary real-time animation platform, think vibrant puppet designs with rich stitched textures and googly-eyed characters. The boxing mechanics are intentionally ridiculous, favoring fun over precision, with puppet’s limbs flailing about with an insane sense of chaos. “The fusion of Sans Strings’ brilliance and our inherent weirdness? It’s a one-two punch in a toothless puppet mouth I couldn’t be more excited about,” said Eric Towner, co-creator at ‪@theleagueofbuddies‬.

19. Out of Words Out of Words is a Co-Op Platformer Adventure about the doubt and confusion that comes with communicating first-time love 💕 Lovingly handcrafted and hand animated, the adventure is coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC via the Epic Game Store in 2026!

20. Infinitesimals – Reveal Trailer The characters may be small, but the stakes couldn’t be bigger! Join Capt. Awkney in his search for a new home for his people in Infinitesimals, from Cubit Studios. Coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC via the Epic Game Store in 2026: https://infinitesimals.game

21. HITMAN World of Assassination – The Banker (Mads Mikkelsen) Launch Trailer Le Chiffre from CASINO ROYALE, played by Mads Mikkelsen, steps into HITMAN World of Assassination as our next Celebrity Elusive Target mission. Play for free June 6th – July 6th. See more details at: http://www.ioi.dk/hitman

22. Wildgate | Play the Open Beta | June 9-16 🚨 Now Loading: SPACE CRIMES 🚨 Play the Wildgate Open Beta June 9-16! Learn more ⚡️ https://wildgate.gg/openbeta –– 🔥 Wildgate launches JULY 22, 2025 🔥 Wishlist on Steam: https://wildgate.gg/steam Wishlist on PlayStation 5: https://wildgate.gg/playstation Wishlist on Xbox Series X|S: https://wildgate.gg/xbox

The date is set. The Rust Belt awaits. ARC Raiders launches on October 30, 2025. ARC Raiders is a multiplayer extraction adventure, set in a lethal future Earth, ravaged by a mysterious mechanized threat known as ARC. enlist. resist Wishlist Now: https://arcraiders.com

24. KILLER INN | Announcement Trailer A corpse has been found… and everyone is a suspect. You have been chosen to participate in a one-night-only game of death, deceit, and deduction. Will you be a wolf? Or perhaps a lamb with the means to fight back… In deception we trust. 🐺🔪🐑 Applications for the Closed Beta Test (Steam® Playtest) on Steam® are now open. Apply and add to Wishlist here: https://sqex.to/KI_STM_OTH_WE