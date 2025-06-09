Style Gallery: Will The BET Awards Dress Code Bring The Drama We’re Hoping For? We Hope So

Black tie, but make it culture. The

2025 BET Awards

are about to be a fashion movie.

For the first time, the

BET Awards

is setting the tone. Tomorrow, June 9, the network celebrates 25 years of culture-shifting moments with a formal black tie dress code. And if you know anything about the culture, we love to put that ish on.

What better way to do it than with a fabulous formal theme?

This year’s awards show is shaping up to be more than just a celebration of music, film, and television. It’s also a tribute to legacy, style, and the artistry of Black designers.

BET

has tapped

Harlem’s Fashion Row

to help bring the fashion vision to life.

BET

and HFR are pairing this year’s Best New Artist nominees with Black designers Richfresh, Megan Renee, LaTouche, and Rey Ortiz Jaiteh. That means custom looks, personal storytelling through fabric, and runway-ready moments that will make us gag.

How Will Black Celebs Interpret The BET Awards Show Dress Code?

When it comes to black tie on the BET carpet, we know it’s going to be a moment. For the ladies, that means floor-length gowns with sculptural shapes, dramatic tulle, trains longer than CVS receipts, romantic draping, and body-hugging corsets.

Look out for exaggerated sleeves, fabulous feathers, sequined pieces, and silver, bronze, and gilded gold metallics. Also, don’t be surprised if we see sheer moments, glamorous grills, and lace looks.

For the men, expect tailored suits reimagined. We want to see double-breasted, sleeveless, monochrome, velvet, brocade, and suits dripping in details. Embellished lapels, brooches, and designer loafers can take suits to the next level. Chains over blazers? Of course. Luxe textures? Absolutely. The red carpet should perfectly mix personal style and formal glam.

BET Red Carpet: Looks We’ve Loved Over The Years From The BET Awards Carpet

Before the 2025 style rolls in, we’re looking back at some of the most iconic fashion moments in BET Awards history. Keep scrolling to see our gallery – and how celebs have already worn versions of black tie to the BET Awards.