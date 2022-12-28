Stunning Photos: Lashana Lynch Dominates In Netflix’s ‘Matilda the Musical’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

“Woman King” actress Lashana Lynch stars in Netflix’s “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” which is listed in the streamer’s Top 10 rated films and series this week. Lynch’s performance reminded us of how she dominates every role. To celebrate, check out a gallery of the star’s most stunning photos inside.

Lynch portrays Miss Honey in the critically acclaimed musical film. Her captivating performance is expected but her beautiful voice is what shocked fans the most. Congrats on being the main character, Lshana!

The British actress is best known for playing the role of Rosaline Capulet in the ABC period drama series “Still Star-Crossed,” Maria Rambeau in “Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and MI6 agent Nomi in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Lynch is set to appear in “The Marvels” next year. Lynch has proven herself as entertainment’s hottest stars. We look forward to seeing her shine onscreen.

Check out a gallery of Lashana Lynch’s most stunning photos below:

