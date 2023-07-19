Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Shocking? Maybe not.

A recently released study has ranked Maryland second in the nation for the highest amount of student loan debt.

The report released by ChamberofCommerce.org estimates that 808,600 student loan borrowers are in the state.

Combined, student loan borrowers owe around $34.5 billion which leaves each individual about $42,666 in debt.

Maryland only trails Washington D.C.

The study comes after the U.S. Department of Education said it would forgive more than 804,000 federal student loan borrowers “to ensure all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.”

However, that announcement followed the Supreme Court ruling against President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

To check out the full findings from the study, click here. Keep scrolling to see the top ten states.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES…

The post Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt appeared first on 92 Q.

Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt was originally published on 92q.com