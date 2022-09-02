Stock Up On Your Beauty Must-Haves With These Labor Day Sales

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Labor Day Holiday is here, and you know what that means…beauty sales! It’s time to celebrate not only a day of rest but also a day of discounts!

If you’re a shopaholic like me, then you will agree that Labor Day is solely for taking advantage of deals. The holidays are a time for family, friends, gatherings, and all that jazz, but who needs people and parties when there are sales?! Major beauty stores like Sephora will be offering a whopping 50% off select items that we will surely need to add to our beauty collection. The sale will go live on September 2nd and end on September 5th. Beauty fanatics can shop their favorites online (starting at midnight on 9/2), with same-day delivery, buy online and pick up in-store, or through curbside pickup. Free shipping will be available to those shopping online using the code FREESHIP.

And just in case you don’t see anything that tickles your fancy in Sephora, below are four other essential beauty brands that will also offer Labor Day sales. Check them out!

