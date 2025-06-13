Spotify, YouTube, Gmail, Discord & More Suffer Massive Outage, Google Confirms Issue With Google Cloud

You were not bugging if your Spotify, Gmail, or Discord was acting funky today. Google confirmed there was a massive Google Cloud outage affecting those other services and more.

The Times of India reports that Alphabet’s Google Cloud experienced a widespread outage, affecting tens of thousands of users across various platforms.

According to reports, platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, Google Meet, Snapchat, Shopify, Discord, and Switch all suffered some form of service disruptions.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Google confirmed the outage, noting that numerous products were experiencing service disruptions. The company wrote on its status page, “Our engineers are continuing to mitigate the issue, and we have confirmation that the issue has recovered in some locations.” Google did not provide a time for a resolution at the time.

Per Times of India:

Downdetector, which tracks outages based on user reports, recorded over 10,000 incidents related to Google Cloud and more than 44,000 reports for Spotify around 2:46 p.m. ET in the U.S. Additionally, users reported over 4,000 incidents each for Google Meet and Google Search, and more than 8,000 for Discord.

Cloudflare, which also reported an outage on Thursday, clarified through spokesperson Alexander Modiano that its core services were unaffected, attributing the issue to Google Cloud’s disruption.

Spotify users took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their displeasure. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.