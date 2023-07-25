Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA great LeBron James, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout. He was immediately taken to the hospital and has been announced to be in stable condition.
With his father being perhaps the most respected basketball player of all time, social media mentions showing support for Bronny began trending soon after the news was announced.
Several players, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, and more all chimed in on Twitter, mostly using praying hand emojis.
Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game last NFL season, also announced words of support. “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” he tweeted. “Here for your guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”
