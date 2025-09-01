Listen Live
Lifestyle

Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup

Published on September 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Friends enjoying cocktails by the pool during a summer party

Labor Day Weekend is coming in fast, and it’s usually seen as summer’s last hurrah before we settle into the cooler months here in the United States. While Labor Day Weekend is typically a time for vacation and relaxation, adult beverages can certainly be a part of that mix, and we’ve got a roundup that should spark some ideas.

If you know me, then you’re well aware that summer is not my favorite time of the year. When Labor Day rolls around, I begin my countdown to the first day of fall with shorter days, cooler nights, and all sorts of flavors that match the season. That isn’t to say I haven’t enjoyed my summer, and I’ve had plenty of shaken, citrusy cocktails along with heavier stirred drinks. I can freely admit that the bright, lighter drinks have been good to me, and I’m amazed at how much I’ve enjoyed cooling off with them on my deck, or on vacation at poolside.

I can imagine that Labor Day Weekend for most will involve barbecuing outdoors, large gatherings of family and friends, and maybe even some sports action. All of those activities could certainly be enhanced with a tasty beverage. In this roundup, we’ve got some inventive riffs on some classics, a couple of RTD (ready-to-drink) options, and even a booze-free cocktail for those looking to abstain from imbibing but still want to join the party.

For now, have a great Labor Day Weekend and indulge sensibly. Cheers!

NOTE: I will be updating this post with more cocktails tomorrow. If you don’t see your brand, grant me a bit of patience. Some should be aware of what I’m dealing with at the moment.

Photo: Getty

Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. -196 Lemon

-196 Lemon Source:-196 Lemon

The RTD has a new player from Beam Suntory, -196 Lemon (said as Minus 196). The name comes from the freezing process used for the lemons used for this tasty and crushable vodka seltzer. Defintiely one to pack in the cooler for the weekend and beyond. Also comes in Peach, Grapefruit, and a Zero Sugar Lemon.

Learn more here.

2. 30 Second Espresso Martini (Borghetti)

30 Second Espresso Martini (Borghetti) Source:Borghetti

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Borghetti Espresso Liqueur
1 ½ oz Vodka
Garnish: 3 coffee beans

Method
Mix equal parts Borghetti and your spirit of choice. Shake over ice for 30 seconds and strain. Serve in a chilled martini or coupe glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.

3. Antica Spritz

Antica Spritz Source:Carpano Antica

Ingredients:
2 oz Antica Formula Vermouth
3 oz Prosecco
Splash of soda water
Ice
Garnish: orange peel

Method
Fill a glass with ice. Pour in the ingredients and top with a splash of soda water. Gently stir with a spoon and garnish with an orange peel.

4. Bianco Spritz (Martini)

Bianco Spritz (Martini) Source:Martini

Ingredients:
50 ml MARTINI® Bianco
75 ml MARTINI® Prosecco
25 ml Soda
Fresh mint, slices of lemon and strawberry to garnish

Method
Add all ingredients to a Spritz glass with ice. Stir gently. Garnish and enjoy.

5. Cantarito

Cantarito Source:Carnelian Cooks

Cantarito cocktail,spirit.ed,cantarito

by Carnelian Cooks

Ingredients:
2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila
.5 oz Orange Juice
¾ oz Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz Lime Juice
Pinch of Tajin
Grapefruit Soda, to top
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Orange Wheel

Method: In a Collins glass, add all ingredients with ice. Gently stir and top with a splash of grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime wheel and orange wheel. Cin Cin!

6. Casa Refresher Pitcher (Batch/Large Format)

Casa Refresher Pitcher (Batch/Large Format) Source:Casamigos

Ingredients:
15 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila  
10 oz. Watermelon Juice or 40-50 Watermelon Chunks (1”)  
5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice  
5 oz. Simple Syrup  
Heaping Handful Mint Leaves  
1.25 oz. Peychauds Bitters  
Garnish Mint Sprig + Watermelon Cube through Skewer  

Instructions:  
Combine all ingredients into a medium to large pitcher and muddle fruit/herbs. Then fill to the top with ice and stir well with a bar spoon for 10-12 seconds.  

7. CAZADORES RTD

CAZADORES RTD Source:Cazadores

CAZADORES, known for its tequila, is dipping its toes into the widening RTD (Ready-To-Drink) pool with a trio of canned cocktails using its tequila as a base. So far, the cocktails are the Paloma, Margarita, and Spicy Margarita. We haven’t tried this yet, but hope to do so soon.

Learn more here.

8. Chef Merito – Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

Chef Merito - Spicy Jalapeno Margarita Source:Chef Merito

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:
4 limes, cut in wedges
1 small jar (2.75oz) Chef Merito® Sal Chile Limon
1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded, and sliced
½ medium cucumber, thinly sliced
3 cups margarita mix
1 ½ cups gold tequila
¾ cup Patrón Citrónge or orange liqueur (like Grand Marnier)
Ice for serving

Preparation:

Rub the rim of each glass with lime and dip into Chef Merito® Sal Chile Limon. In a pitcher, combine margarita mix, tequila, and orange liqueur. Add jalapeño and cucumber slices for a refreshing kick. Serve over ice with lime wedges.

9. Double Down

Double Down Source:Martingale
Ingredients:
2 parts of Martingale Cognac
1 part fresh lemon juice
1 part simple syrup
4 parts Champagne or sparkling wine
Long spiral lemon twist for garnish
 
Method:
In a shaker, combine 2 parts Martingale Cognac, 1 part fresh lemon juice, and 1 part simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain and pour the mixture into a flute glass. Top with 4 parts Champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with a long spiral lemon twist

10. Elevated Margarita (Escasa)

Elevated Margarita (Escasa) Source:Escasa

Ingredients:
2-3oz Escasa Tequila Blanco
.75oz fresh lime
.05 oz agave nectar
.05 oz cognac-based orange liqueur

Garnish: lime salt to half the rim, add dehydrated lime wheel

11. Fro-Gini

Fro-Gini Source:nolet's

Ingredients:
6 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
6 oz. Red Vermouth
6 oz. Campari
4-5 Ripe, Frozen Strawberries (stems removed)
A handful of Ice
Orange Peel or Strawberry for Garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a rocks glass and serve with a swath of orange peel or a strawberry.

12. Golden Ace by Bartesian

Golden Ace by Bartesian Source:Bartesian

Golden Ace is one of the newer cocktails from the fantastic folks at Bartesian. With the US Open in full swing, no pun intended, this is meant for the waning days of summer with bright lemonade, honeydew, and raspberry flavors. Get them while they last!

Learn more here.

13. Hibiscus Daisy

Hibiscus Daisy Source:Uncle Nearest
*D.L.’s note: the spirit bases are all Black-owned.
 
Ingredients
1 oz Uncle Nearest 1884
1 oz Equiano Light Rum
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.75 oz 1:1 Agave Syrup
0.5 oz Sorel Liqueur
Pinch of Coarse Sea Salt
Lemon Wheel Garnish

Method
Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and a pinch of salt. Shale vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

14. Kentucky Buck (Jeptha Creed)

Kentucky Buck (Jeptha Creed) Source:Jeptha Creed

Ingredients:
2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
3 dashes Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger bitters
1 oz ginger simple syrup
¾ oz lemon juice
2–3 strawberries
2 mint leaves
1 mint sprig
Club soda

Instructions: Add all ingredients except the club soda to a highball (Collins) glass and lightly muddle. Top with club soda, then garnish with a mint sprig and a strawberry.

15. Mango Margarita

Mango Margarita Source:Cointreau
Ingredients:
1 oz Mango Juice
1 oz Cointreau
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Chili Lime Seasoning-Salt*

Directions:
Add all ingredients to shaker with ice and shake. Fine strain over ice into chile lime seasoning-salted rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel and/or pineapple frond.

16. Old Orcadian Spritz (Highland Park)

Old Orcadian Spritz (Highland Park) Source:Highland Park
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Highland Park 12 or 15
.75 oz lemon-lime
.75 oz simple syrup
6 or 7 mint leaves
2 dashes Angostura
2 oz sparkling wine
Mint tip, for garnish
 
Directions:
Shake everything except sparkling wine, & strain (not fine strain) into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a single ice cube, the sparkling wine, & garnish. 

17. Paloma (Fluère – N/A)

Paloma (Fluère - N/A) Source:Fluère

Ingredients:
1 ¾ oz Fluère Smoked Agave
 ½ oz Lime Juice
Topped with Grapefruit Soda
Garnish: Grapefruit zest

Directions: Add ingredients into a chilled highball glass. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with grapefruit zest.

18. Peach Smash (Angel’s Envy)

Peach Smash (Angel's Envy) Source:Angel's Envy
1 ½ oz ANGEL’S ENVY Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels
¾ oz REAL Peach Syrup
¼ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
3 oz Fever Tree Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade
 
Method: Pour all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice and stir. Top with Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade. Garnish with a mint and peach ring and enjoy! 

19. Penicillin (The Deacon)

Penicillin (The Deacon) Source:Sovereign Brands
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Deacon Scotch Whisky
½ oz ginger liqueur
¾ oz honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)
¾ oz lemon juice
2 dashes aromatic bitters
Method:
Shake all ingredients over ice. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh ginger.

20. Pineapple Rickey

Pineapple Rickey Source:Drumshanbo

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin Brazilian Pineapple
.5 oz Lime Juice
.75 oz pineapple juice
Top with Soda Water

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in Highball glass building over ice.Top with soda water, stir with straw or spoon to balance and fully dilute/

21. Rose-Tinted Summer

Rose-Tinted Summer Source:Empress Gin
created by @bee.the.love
 
Ingredients:
1 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
1 oz Grapefruit Juice
1 oz Ginger Beer
Sparkling Raspberry Wine, to top
Grapefruit Slices & Frozen Raspberries, for garnish
Method: In a chilled wine glass, add grapefruit slices, frozen raspberries, and ice. Build ingredients in the glass and top with sparkling raspberry wine.

22. Spiced Apple Margarita (LALO)

Spiced Apple Margarita (LALO) Source:LALO

Ingredients:
2 oz LALO
1.5 oz apple cider
.75 lime juice
.75 agave
Dash ground cinnamon
Salt rim: mix turbinado sugar, salt, cinnamon
Garnish: Star anise

Method: Combine LALO, apple cider, lime juice, agave nectar and cinnamon in an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake to chill and dilute. Strain into ice filled rocks glass, rimmed with the sugar/salt/cinnamon mixture. Garnish with apple slices, cinnamon stick and star anise.

23. Spiced Palmer

Spiced Palmer Source:Bacardi
1 ½ oz BACARDÍ Spiced
1 ½ oz Lemonade
1 ½ oz Peach Tea
1 Lemon Wedge
1 Mint Sprig
 
Method: Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the lemonade and peach tea. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig. 

24. Spicy Lime Margarita (Cutwater)

Spicy Lime Margarita (Cutwater) Source:Cutwater

Created by @itscocktailhour_

Ingredients:
1 can Cutwater Lime Margarita
3-4 slices of red pepper, muddled
Tajín for the rim
Dehydrated lime wheel

To Make:
Rim a glass with lime juice and dip it in Tajín. Muddle the red pepper slices in the glass, add ice, and pour in the Lime Margarita. Garnish with a pepper slice and a dehydrated lime wheel.

25. Studio Spritzer

Studio Spritzer Source:Miraval
Ingredients:
3 cups Studio by Miraval® Rosé
1 ½ cups Prosecco
¾ cup Club Soda
6-8 Grapefruit Slices for garnish
 
Method:
Build Ingredients over ice in a wine glass, starting with Prosecco, then Rosé, and finishing with Club Soda. Garnish with grapefruit slice

26. Sunrise Surprise (Loca Loka)

Sunrise Surprise (Loca Loka) Source:Loca Loka

Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco
1 oz Grenadine
2 oz Cranberry Juice
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Cherry

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lime wheel and cherry. 

27. The Pear-Fect Spritz

The Pear-Fect Spritz Source:Belle de Brillet
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Belle de Brillet
2 oz Soda Water
3 oz Dry Prosecco
1 Squeeze of a Lemon Wedge

Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

28. The Queen’s Knees Martini

The Queen's Knees Martini Source:McQueen & The Violet Fog
Ingredients:
2 oz McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin
1 oz Honey Syrup (equal parts honey & warm water)
0.75 oz Lemon Juice – squeeze three lemon wedges
Garnish: Lemon Peel
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe and express a lemon peel over the drink to release the oils, then use it as garnish.

29. Rum Lemondrop

Rum Lemondrop Source:Kōloa Kauaʻ

Ingredients:
Granulated sugar for preparing the glass
2 oz Kōloa Kauaʻi White Rum
0.5 oz limoncello
1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup
Lemon wheel for garnish

30. Tommy’s Margarita

Tommy’s Margarita Source:Lost Explorer
Ingredients:
2 oz / 45ml The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco
¾ oz / 25 ml Lime juice (freshly squeezed)
½ oz / 15 ml Agave Syrup
Method:
Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Rim a rocks glass with sea salt and fill it with ice cubes. Pour the margarita into the glass. Toast to a classic.
Trending
Celebrity

Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?

23 Items
Pop Culture

Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

20 Items
Music

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close