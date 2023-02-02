So Sick: Ne-Yo To Cough Up Nearly $2M After Divorce Finalized, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to property, the R&B singer wins as he retains ownership of three of the couple’s four homes and a Bentley. However, he makes up for it by forking over a bunch of cash, $1.6 million to be exact.

She gets the other home they shared and $20,000 for moving expenses. Since he’s keeping the 2022 Bentley Bentayga, he’s also giving her another $150,000 to buy a new ride. Williams will also get $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years.

The former couple also shares three kids, and Ne-Yo will have to ensure their lifestyle remains the same too, so he’ll pay $12,000 a month in child support and cover the school expenses. The divorced pair will maintain joint custody, but there’s a clause in the paperwork that neither can bring a new partner around the kids until they’re engaged, married or get the other’s permission.

After getting married in 2016, in February 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and Williams would end their marriage. However, he changed his mind once the COVID-19 pandemic began and they were under quarantine together.

“Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world – you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should,” he said on CBS’ The Talk.

The two even had another child named Isabella Rose Smith, born the following year.

However, the divorce was initiated by Crystal back in August 2022 when she claimed Ne-Yo cheated on her and fathered another child.

