So Long, Saint: Reactions To “Snowfall” Series Finale

*NOTE: Contains spoilers!*

After six seasons, FX has officially bid farewell to John Singleton’s crack-era drama, Snowfall.

Wednesday night’s series finale left fans heartbroken over the fate of its main drug-slinging anti-hero, Franklin Saint (played by the super-talented Damson Idris). Saint has finally achieved the freedom he wanted. However, it would cost him his family, money, and power. In the end, he would become a product of his own destruction, a broke junkie on the street (much like his father at the beginning of the series).

While no one expected Saint to have a happy ending, it was still tough to watch. Alas, this was the reality for a lot of those who grew up in the Crack era. So, for that, we gotta give the showrunners credit for finishing the story in a way that Singleton (who died in 2019) would’ve wanted.

Check out some of the best reactions to the episode below!

