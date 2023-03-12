Smokey Robinson Graces Stage With Hip Thrusting Dance, Twitter Hilariously Salutes 83-Year-Old Motown Legend

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

And “it” isn’t just his song-making abilities but the moves on stage as well. The 83-year-old is still making the rounds on tour and was recently in Newark, NJ performing for fans at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 4.

While playing some hits, the legend decided to dance around on stage, which included moves like throwing his hands up in the sky and tossing his hips from side to side. However, the most iconic comes when he grabs the waist of his pants and thrusts his hips back and forth, to the crowd’s delight.

Of course, as only a legend can, Robinson was donning an all-red outfit during the performance, which included high-heeled red boots and a set of layered gold chains to the set outfit off perfectly.

The hip thrusting is only the last move that’s got Robinson in the headlines, as he recently turned heads for provocatively naming his next album Gasms.

While walking the 2023 Grammys red carpet, the Motown legend spoke about deciding on the risque album title- his first album of all-new material since 2009- including a track called “I Fit In There.”

“I want to be controversial. Let them talk about it. Let them wait and hear what it says,” he explained. “And it’s controversial because when you say ‘gasms, the first thing people think about is orgasm. Okay. ‘Gasms is any good feeling you might get; anything that makes you happy is a ‘gasm. Okay. So it’s controversial and people are going to have to hear it to know what I’m talking about.

See Twitter’s hilarious reaction to Smokey’s dance moves below.

Smokey Robinson Graces Stage With Hip Thrusting Dance, Twitter Hilariously Salutes 83-Year-Old Motown Legend was originally published on cassiuslife.com