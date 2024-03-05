These AI science experiments are getting out of hand. A TikTok account recently went viral after posting a series of our favorite rappers if they were white. In this day and age of AI, this stuff is getting scary. Hip-hop legends like Tupac, Lil Wayne, Biggie, & more were put through the Ai generator. Shoot, they even got Jay-Z looking like Homer Simpson.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
Check out all these crazy AI photos of our legendary black rappers, turned white below.
RELATED: Whoa: Meet Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter [Photos]
RELATED: You Wouldn’t Believe Which Celebrity Spoke To Both Pac & Biggie Right Before Their Untimely Deaths
RELATED: Bun B: Jay Z Is Getting Richer And He Is Not Wearing Things That Make Him Look Rich, Rich Or Famous
SMH: AI Generator Turned These Rappers White [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Snoop Dogg
2. Tupac
3. Lil Wayne
4. Jay-Z
5. Kanye West
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
And You Woo Woo WHAT?! ‘Embarrassed’ Jeffrey Osborne Concertgoers Seek $2M In Emotional Distress Lawsuit
-
Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia
-
Big Boi & Andre 3000 Reuniting Backstage Is The Wholesome Content X Needed
-
Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.
-
Oh My, Oh Why: Fans Share Reactions To Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ On Social Media
-
Chilli Faces Backlash After Correcting Fan Who Called Her Chocolate: 'Without A Tan, I’m Caramel'
-
Outspoken Councilman Eric Mays Passes Away 65