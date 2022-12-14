Skip Bayless Takes Heated “Personal Shot” At Shannon Sharpe Over Tom Brady Debate, Twitter Erupts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Several shows are known to get into yelling matches daily. Still, few are as entertaining as Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, where pundit Skip Bayless and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe talk about the hottest topics of the day.

Most recently, Bayless was defending Tom Brady when Sharpe’s personal career accolades got caught in the crossfire. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t had the winning season that the veteran is used to achieving, as they currently sit fourth in the NFC with a 6-7 record. In his most recent game, the Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 7-35 as Brady threw two interceptions.

“This man is still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” says Bayless noting Sharpe’s 2003 retirement.

“Every time I call something into question, you think it means I’m jealous,” Sharpe retorts. “I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum. I’m in the f-king Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls.”

Bayless responds, “So what?” and says that Brady is better than Sharpe.

At one point, Sharpe gets so furious that he takes off his glasses and proceeds to ask Bayless why he felt the need to take personal jabs at him simply because he thinks that Brady’s not having a stellar season.

‘I’ll support him [Brady] over anybody because he’s the greatest player who ever played your game, and it’s by far,” Bayless concludes.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Bayless and Sharpe’s latest heated exchange below.

