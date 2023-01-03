No Debate: Skip Bayless Dragged For Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet, Shannon Sharpe A No-Show On ‘Undisputed’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Skip Bayless is not afraid to give his awful opinion on matters and offend people, but this time he definitely played himself.

Monday night, the sports world came to a standstill when Buffalo Bills safety Darmin Hamlin passed out after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the team said in a statement.

The unprecedented moment saw an ambulance make its way onto Paycor Stadium field. First responders performed CPR on Hamlin as his teammates and opponents tearfully watched and made a shield around him to keep fans from seeing what was happening.

While that traumatic scene was going on, Skip Bayless was on his Twitter account and let off what many believe was the most horrible take and insensitive tweet ever, which is surprisingly still on his timeline.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” the sports journalist tweeted.

Bayless’ Undisputed co-host, retired Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, took a different tone on his account.

“Please keep Demar Hamlin and his family in your thoughts and prayers. NFL doesn’t have a manual on how to proceed after an incident like this.”

Immediately Bayless’ Tweet caught the ire of Twitter, with many people calling for him to lose his job. “I hope they fire you bro!!! For You to even THINK of the game is very sad,” NBA player Isaiah Thomas said in a tweet.

“On brand! This dude is trash!” retired NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith said in a tweet.

Is Shannon Sharpe Done With Skip Bayless?

Unfortunately, Bayless is still employed by Fox Sports and did show up to work, but his co-host Shannon Sharper was noticeably absent for today’s taping.

Bayless gave what he felt was an apology for his tweet, despite many rolling their eyes and trying to carry on the show himself.

It finally looks like Skip Bayless has crossed a line that he might not be able to return from. You can see more reactions to his tweet in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The post No Debate: Skip Bayless Dragged For Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet, Shannon Sharpe A No-Show On ‘Undisputed’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

No Debate: Skip Bayless Dragged For Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet, Shannon Sharpe A No-Show On ‘Undisputed’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com