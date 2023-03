6 Times Sheryl Lee Ralph Stunned In Looks Styled By Her Daughter Ivy Coco

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Ivy Coco are the fashion duo we didn’t even know we needed!

Ralph

has been sweeping the Hollywood event grounds with enticing looks, and her daughter is to blame. From the Emmys to the Critic’s Choice Awards, the

Abbott Elementary

actress’s ensembles have been unique and ravishing. And each look proves that Ivy Coco knows a thing or two about staying true to her mother’s aesthetic, all while giving her that fashionable edge.

A Legacy of Fashion

Fashion runs deep in Ralph’s and Ivy Coco’s family. Ralph’s mother, Ivy Ralph, once invented a leisure suit in the Caribbean that has had a lasting impact on fashion today. “She was always able to whip up a great dress, but she was tired of seeing men sweat in their wool suits and ties in the island heat, and so she created a style of men’s suits that made waves in Jamaica called the Kareeba. It’s the leisure suit of today for men from around the world,” stated Ralph in a recent interview. And it’s apparent that Ivy Coco has been passed the stylish torch by her grandmother, and she’s sprinting with it.

Ivy Coco has a keen eye for fashion and has accomplished a significant feat as her mother’s stylist in just a short time. Her chic talents are responsible for landing Ralph on the NY Times’ 93 most stylish people of 2022 list. And in case you are unaware of which looks Ivy Coco assembled, here are six of them below. Check out how Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Coco are rocking Hollywood as a dynamic style team.

6 Times Sheryl Lee Ralph Stunned In Looks Styled By Her Daughter Ivy Coco was originally published on hellobeautiful.com