Shenseea Debuts New Album “Never Gets Late Here” [Listen]

Published on May 24, 2024

Shenseea "Yeng Day" Album Listening

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The dancehall queen, Shenseea is back with her second recording album “Never Gets Late Here”. Coming 2 years after her debut album “ALPHA”, the 14 tracklist is what we’ve needed!

As ShenYengs know, the Jamaican songstress/rapper has been very busy over these past 2 years! Shenseea’s rendition of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry” for The “Bob Marley: One Love” film, was the perfect match! Plus with new singles like “Waistline”, “Curious” and many more, it was only time before all the music came together for a full completed project! With features from Masicka, Di Genius, Coi Leray, Anitta, WizKid and her son Rajeiro, every song tells a story that brings in the paradise of The Caribbean, raw hip-hop and the love of R&B.

"Bob Marley: One Love" Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty


Continue scrolling for the full album below:

1. Face Lift

2. Hit & Run ft. Masicka, Di Genius

3. Tap Out

4. Neva Neva

5. Die For You

6. Keep A Place

7. Dolla

8. Loyalty

9. Flava ft. Coi Leray

10. NaNa

11. Red Flag (with Anitta)

12. Stars

13. Heaven On Earth

14. Work Me Out (with WizKid)

