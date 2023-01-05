Shannon Sharpe Returns To ‘Undisputed’ With Class, Skip Bayless Showed His Ass

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Shannon Sharpe was notably absent on Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) broadcast of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, with many speculating it was due to what was perceived as an insensitive tweet made by his co-host, Skip Bayless. The former NFL great returned to the set of the show and faced off with Bayless where things got tense as Sharpe attempted to explain his absence.

In a clip circulating on social media that has since gone viral, Shannon Sharpe, 54, attempts to no avail to explain why he wasn’t available for Undisputed yesterday and made mention of the chilling incident on Monday Night Football that saw Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. Visibly shaken even during his explanation, Sharpe was unable to get through his statement without Bayless cutting him off.

At issue was a tweet Bayless made where he wrote, “[N]o doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Bayless apologized for the tweet but, as Sharpe noted in his opening, it remains on Bayless’ Twitter feed and he defiantly told Sharpe that he wasn’t removing it. This ignited a brief back and forth between the two hosts and nothing was actually resolved. Many took note of Sharpe’s resolve and attempts to bring balance to the show while Bayless reduced those good efforts into dust in our opinion.

On Twitter, many are siding with Shannon Sharpe and reacting to the viral video courtesy of Awful Announcing, which we’ll also share below along with the comments.

The post Shannon Sharpe Returns To ‘Undisputed’ With Class, Skip Bayless Showed His Ass appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

