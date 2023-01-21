Shannon Sharpe Wanted Smoke With Entire Grizzlies Bench After Heated Exchange With Ja Morant, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This time, the legendary tight end was at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers game and may have trashed talked a bit too much. Whatever he said caught the ear of Grizzlies players –including Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant’s father, Tee Morant– as the second quarter came to an end.

Sharpe can be seen on the court yelling passionately at the Grizzlies players, who then run over to confront him before team staff and security intervene to make sure the competitiveness doesn’t turn physically violent.

Sharpe is a huge fan of James’ so his passion for any team the King goes against is understood. The Fox Sports analyst was escorted by security through the tunnel, where he stayed in a hallway in the depths of the arena. However, he was allowed to return to his courtside seat once the third quarter commenced.

On his walk back to his seat, Sharpe gave a brief interview to ESPN on the heated exchange.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe told ESPN staff writer Dave McMenamin. “They do all that talking and jockeying, and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F— me.’ I said, ‘F— you’ back. He started to come at me, and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came, and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Thankfully cooler heads prevailed, as he and Tee Morant peaced it up with a hug and handshake at the end of the third quarter, and once again at the end of the game, where the Lakers squeaked out a 122-121 victory.

“Shannon didn’t do anything,” Tee Morant told ESPN. “Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our sh-t. … South Carolina, stand up!”

James was asked about the minor altercation after the game and made it clear he’s got Sharpe’s back.

“I mean, I ride with Shannon for 365 days, 366 on a leap year, 24/7,” James said. “So, that’s my guy. So I’ll always have his back, and he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

See how Twitter reacted to the back-and-forth below.

