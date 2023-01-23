Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Lakers-Grizzlies Game Outburst, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Shannon Sharpe, known as Uncle Shannon to his fans, has publicly apologized for an outburst he had at last week’s Lakers game against the Grizzlies.

The Undisputed cohost and ex-NFL tight end got into a heated shouting match with several members and parents of the Grizzlies, including superstar Ja Morant, and even his father Tee Morant.

During the game, Sharpe got into a shouting match with Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. That quickly escalated into several members of the team walking over to and yelling at Sharpe, who instantly returned to smoke back to the players. In the end, Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged it out, and the game finished in regular fashion after a momentary stop.

Scroll down to see some of Twitter’s best reactions from that wild night!

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Lakers-Grizzlies Game Outburst, Twitter Reacts was originally published on wzakcleveland.com