‘Shadow Labyrinth’ Puts ‘Pac-Man’ & The Mysterious Swordsman On A Dark Twisted Metroidvania-Inspired Adventure

'Shadow Labyrinth' Is A Dark Spin on Pac-Man That Works
Shadow Labyrinth’s Gameplay MechanicsDuring our roughly thirty-minute preview, we demoed the game on the Nintendo Switch and understood what to expect from this unexpected title. Swordsman No. 8 features a moveset consisting of a dash, a grappling hook that will allow you to cover large gaps and ricochet across certain areas. Like any Metroidvania, the game, which also has a Celeste-like feel to it, players are encouraged to veer off the beaten path and explore to find the side rooms that contain challenging platform areas that will reward you for your patience in completing them. Later, you will obtain upgrades, like an extension for your grapple hook, that will open up areas you didn’t have access to. This premise is a core feature of all Metroidvania-type games. Swordsman No.8 also has a parry system, or you can switch to just using a shield for protection, allowing players to choose how they want to play Shadow Labyrinth.
How Puck Comes Into PlayAs mentioned, Puck is vital to your survival and navigation in Shadow Labyrinth. The symbiotic relationship between Puck and Swordsman No.8 is a flawless one. Combat and movement in the game rely on a stamina system that can be refilled after you soften up an enemy and turn into Puck to devour them. You can also stick to certain surfaces after refilling your stamina. The Puck/Swordsman dynamic delivers a unique play experience, whether navigating the dangerous world or during battles.
We Gotta Talk About The MechThe one feature that caught our attention was when we saw the Swordsman and Puck come together to become a giant mech. In this mode, you are not confined to only boss fights; you can also use it against regular enemies, which seems overkill but is still fun. But where the mech mode comes in handy is against the larger bosses. We got to test out the mech feature during two boss encounters, one of them being a giant kaiju-like creature with a devastating beam move you will gain from devouring the beast after defeating it. The new beam move will be added to your mech mode’s repertoire of abilities, which will grow as you progress throughout the game and defeat other bosses.
Shadow Labyrinth Could Be The Sleeper Hit of 2025Shadow Labyrinth isn’t ringing any alarms, but it could be one of the year’s sleeper hits because no one had this game on their radar. Bandai Namco is taking a massive swing with one of its most iconic IPs, Pac-Man, and isn’t afraid to introduce twists to its other video game properties so they can also be in the game. For example, old-school gamers will probably chuckle and smile when they encounter one area in the game inspired by Dig Dug. In this area, players will encounter destructible dirt tiles and enemies where their regular attacks won’t work. Instead, you must use your grappling mechanic to pump air into enemies to defeat them, showcasing the game’s variety of enemies. Also, according to developers, there are more areas inspired by classic Bandai Namco games, and we are honestly excited to experience them. Shadow Labyrinth arrives on July 18, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam.
