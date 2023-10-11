Serena Williams Is The First Athlete To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Tennis champion Serena Williams will soon add a new title to her repertoire. But this time, it’s not for her athleticism or physical ability.
The mother of two is the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) newest fashion icon. The CFDA announced Serena’s latest title on October 10.
RELATED: Zendaya Coleman Is The Youngest Celebrity To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award
One of the most well-decorated tennis competitors in the world, Serena will be the first athlete to hold the coveted fashion distinction. As a mother, wife, entrepreneur, model, maternal health advocate, and more, she exemplifies what it means to ‘boss up’ with style.
Between winning her 23 Grand Slams, Serena attended the Art Institute Of Fort Lauderdale. And in 2018, she launched her clothing line, S by Serena. According to her site, Serena started S to “empower other women to feel their best, look their best, and be their best selves.” The brand expanded into jewelry in 2019. Serena also collaborated with the late Virgil Abloh on several projects, such as the cover of British Vogue.
In addition to her fashion line, Serena has frequently stood out on and off the courts. While inspiring Black girls to live their athletic dreams, she and her sister Venus were seen wearing the cutest sportswear and kicks. And the 42-year-old has frequently turned heads on red carpets at The Met Gala, movie premieres, and other celebrity events.
Her style includes bodycon dresses, whimsical gowns, catsuits, and funky accessories. Joining the ranks of trendsetters such as Lenny Kravitz and Zendaya, Serena will receive her CFDA award next month.
The CFDA has provided a voice for the U.S. fashion industry since 1962. Its membership comprises 474 of America’s foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Over the past decade, the organization has worked to increase diversity, invest in Black designers, and amplify the contributions of fashion influencers and insiders of color like Serena.
RELATED: The Best Looks From The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Amazon Fashion joins the CFDA to present the 2023 Fashion Awards on November 6 in New York City. While we wait for the ceremony, we’ve pulled some of our famous looks from the next Fashion Icon. Check out our gallery of Serena’s slays below.
Serena Williams Is The First Athlete To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Sporty ChicSource:Getty
Serena Williams attended the February 2023 Moncler Genius presentation during London Fashion Week in a sporty chic ensemble we love. Serena’s pairing of a mini varsity skirt and oversized puffer jacket is everything!
2. Pleated PerfectionSource:Getty
All gowns should flow and move like the pink and black stunner Serena Williams donned on the 94th Academy Awards red carpet. The fashion icon’s gloves, blunt bob, and gloves took the look over the top.
3. Teal Tennis MomentSource:Getty
No Serena Williams lookbook is complete without a snap of the tennis champion on the court. While defeating some of the most competitive athletes in the world, Serena always gave us a cute, sporty slay. Her looks often inspired women to workout and look good while doing it.
4. Haute Pink PrincessSource:Getty
Serena Williams loves a good bodycon dress that shows off her fit curves. The next Fashion Icon wore a hot pink version of this style to ESSENCE’s 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
5. A Karl Lagerfeld BeautySource:Getty
Serena Williams fully embraced the Karl Lagerfield theme during the 2023 Met Gala. She rocked a dramatic, yet sophisticated black and white gown with sheer balloon sleeves and layers of pearls.
6. Silver RenaissanceSource:Getty
Serena gave the girls what needed to be given in a silver bodycon dress worn to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022. Serena paired the sexy dressed with simple strappy shoes.
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Kelly Rowland Breaks The Internet In A Sheer Brown Dress
-
Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
Nia Long Name Drops Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress & Slams Boston Celtics