Second Act: 7 Celebrities That Successfully Reinvented Their Careers

Celebrating his 45th birthday this week, rap veteran Noreaga has transformed into one of the most electrifying journalists in Black media — that’s right, we said journalist!

N.O.R.E.’s interview style on Drink Champs, the wildly successful podcast that he co-hosts alongside DJ EFN, is relatable in a way that makes guests feel completely at home, resulting in them spilling never-before-heard stories and an abundance of shocking revelations. His recent episode with soul icon Patti LaBelle proved that just about anybody can be seated at his infamous table of booze and bud.

With everyone looking at the likes of Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd to carry on the legacy of Oprah, we might just be sleeping on the “Superthug” emcee.

Noreaga’s road from building a rap career to building a brand in broadcast journalism isn’t too surprising. In fact, many entertainers over the years have been successful at making a shift from one profession to another with equal or sometimes greater success.Sports stars become sports analysts, Oscar winners can become talk show hosts and we all know how well some of our favorite musicians can turn into Hollywood stars overnight. In short, some people just find it quite easy to be the “for all seasons” type. Much respect!

In honor of those who refused to settle on one profession or simply had success in another field, we put the spotlight on a few celebrities who stand as shining examples that you can do it too.

Take a look below at seven celebrities we all know and love who successfully pulled off a second-act career with style, grace and the bragging rights to prove it:

