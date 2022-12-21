Celebrating Samuel L. Jackson’s 74th Birthday With Some Of His Most Iconic Lines, Characters & Performances

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One of the most widely recognized actors of his generation turns 74 today!

Samuel Leroy Jackson was born in Washington, D.C but was raised by his mother in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jackson would eventually attend Morehouse College, majoring in marine biology. He switched his major to architecture before he joined a local acting group to earn extra points in a class, finally settling on drama. He began acting on stage. Upon graduation in 1972, appeared in several television films, and made his feature film debut in the blaxploitation independent film Together for Days. In 1976, he moved from Atlanta to New York and worked on stage for the next decade.

In the 1990s, Jackson really became a household name. He got his first starring role in the comedy National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1. It wasn’t until he starred as Jules Winnfield in 1994’s Pulp Fiction (his 13th film) that he really broke out though. His performance in the film made him internationally recognized and he received praise from critics. He was nominated for both an Academy and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. The rest was then history, as the people say.

Jackson has since gone on to become the third highest-grossing actor of all time, with the films in in which he has appeared collectively grossing over $27 billion worldwide. He has also received numerous awards and accolades including an honorary Oscar that he was presented earlier this year. Jackson’s long and highly successful career has made it nearly impossible for fans to choose what their favorite characters and performances from him are. To celebrate one of the absolute goats on his 74th birthday, we put together a gallery of some of ours. Enjoy!

HAPPY MF BIRTHDAY TO SAMUEL MF JACKSON!

Celebrating Samuel L. Jackson’s 74th Birthday With Some Of His Most Iconic Lines, Characters & Performances was originally published on globalgrind.com