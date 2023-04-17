Erica Mena Straaaaiiiiggghhtttt Up Calls Safaree A “Deadbeat” After He Gifts Amara La Negra’s Twins Rolex Watches

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The vein in Erica Mena’s forehead was more prominent than usual while watching her ex-husband splurge on Amara La Negra’s twins.

Erica Mena straaaaaiiigggghhhhtttt up had time for Safaree after a video showed her ex-husband gifting his rumored girlfriend and fellow Love & Hip Hop alum Amara La Negra’s twins, Sumajestad and Sualteza, with Rolex watches.

In the video that lives on The Shade Room and features loud and very unnecessary commentary from Bobby Lytes, Safaree lets those in attendance know how much he appreciates her since his move to Miami.

“I’m doing this because I’m new to Miami, and ever since I have been here, Amara has been a great everything – friend, tour guide, help me with my Spanish. You know.” The Latin musician interjected during Safaree’s speech adding “Business to partner” in there.

“Yes, great business partner, great with the future endeavors. She’ll send me things in the morning just like, ‘Hey, there’s this motivational app it sends you inspirational things throughout the day.’ As a Black man, we need that,” he continued.

Erica Mena Accuses Safaree of Being Cheap With Their Kids

Erica Mena didn’t waste any time stepping into the cesspool that is The Shade Room comment section to call out her baby daddy for not showing the same love to his kids.

“Awe so cute. It’s just very interesting how my kids have NEVER received gifts like this by this waste man. My daughter just turned 3. All she got was a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room. And please don’t get me started one how he didn’t do anything for my sons 1st birthday until two weeks after the fact. And again, that was just balloons in his living room. But happy every enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the special guest.”

Fueling the dating rumors, a video recorded by Shay “Bucky” Johnson shows them sharing a kiss.

Social media is not buying it and believes this is just setting up a possible LHHMIA storyline.

