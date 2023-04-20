Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Sacramento Kings are taking on the Golden State Warriors, and amid the battle between the two California teams, major Warriors supporter E-40 was thrown out of the arena.

It took place during Game 1 at the Kings’ Golden 1 Center arena, so the team released a joint statement with 40 Water on the mishap, deeming it a misunderstanding, and that it had nothing to do with the Bay Area rap legend roaming too far away from his courtside seats.

“After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night,” read the statement, according to ABC. “Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties.”

After Game 1, E-40 chalked up the incident to racial bias, saying that he was subjected to disrespectful heckling throughout the game, but when he fired back at the woman throwing insults, he was approached by Kings’ security, thinking he started the heated exchange.

In the statement, the Kings took the racial component of E-40’s claim seriously and said, “The organization has been a longtime leader in promoting social justice and racial equality with a track record of measurable results and community impacts. Mr. Stevens has previously attended games at Golden 1 Center without incident, and the Kings look forward to welcoming him back to our arena in the future.”

Sacramento Kings & E-40 Release Joint Statement After “Unfortunate Misunderstanding” Led To Playoff Game Ejection was originally published on cassiuslife.com