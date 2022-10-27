Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson For His Weird Airplane Workouts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

bewildered by his behavior on the plane. The Broncos headed to the UK for an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars , and Wilson reportedly spent half of the flight working out and stretching all over the aircraft.

The 9x Pro Bowler spoke with reporters in Harrow, England on Wednesday, and he explained that he began the first two hours of the eight-hour trek by watching game tape. “The next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane,” he continued. “I was walking up and down the aisles. Everyone was knocked out. I was doing high knees and working on my legs end everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. So that was good.”

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in the Broncos’ Week 6 OT loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He then sat out last week’s game versus the New York Jets, which the Broncos lost as well and dropped to the squad to a 2-5 record. So the Super Bowl XLVIII champ said he was simply loosening up in preparation for a return to the field. But not everyone is satisfied with that reason.

Kyle Brandt, host of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, went onto his personal podcast to question Russell’s antics. “If I sit up and I just peel back my sleep mask and pull off one ear of my headphone and the thing that woken me and alarmed me is Russ, not running up and down the aisle, he’s high-kneeing up and down the aisle… I don’t know what I’m thinking,” he said.

“Are you thinking, A, that is my quarterback and he wants to get back with us so badly and fix this thing and right this ship and man I’ll go to battle with that guy — or are you thinking like, ‘dude sit down, we’re trying to sleep. Are you out of your mind?” Brandt added. “Sit down!’”

This comes shortly after Subway quietly removed Wilson’s signature sandwich, The Dangerwich, from its menu. The fast food restaurant franchise stopped airing commercials for the sandwich without warning, too. His performances in their ads was described with words like “creepy” and “cringeworthy,” but Subway said that viewers’ complaints had nothing to do with the decision.

“Subway works with a variety of athlete partners, and The Vault is the perfect place to showcase their favorite sandwiches,” a company spokesperson told the New York Post. “While The Dangerwich sub left The Vault in August to make room for some new, craveable options, don’t worry, The Dangerwich will be back soon.”

Check out what social media has to say about Russell’s plane workout

