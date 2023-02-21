Russell Westbrook Joins Los Angeles Clippers, Twitter Loses All Hope

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

His time with the Los Angeles Lakers wasn’t working out, so he was dealt to the Utah Jazz. Then, after a contract buyout, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before the NBA trade deadline, the Clippers traded for guards Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland, which team officials saw as complimentary additions to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

“Invariably, what’s important is, whether they’re a point guard or not, we need someone that won’t be played off the floor defensively, someone who can share the ball responsibilities, but not yet be so ball-dominant,” said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank Feb. 10.

Later that night, George was asked about the team’s need to fill an open roster spot with a point guard and took the opportunity to recruit his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook.

“I mean, if there’s somebody out there — Russell [Westbrook] — if it makes sense and, obviously it goes with our team, we’re all for it,” Paul George said. “We need a point guard. But in the same, I think we’re good as well. If nothing happened, I think we got enough in this locker room to be able to make it work, but it would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard to kind of get us in things and make the game easy. So hopefully, Russell sees this and, we figure something out.”

Ten days later, Westbrook joined the Clippers. But Twitter’s not too sure how he’ll mesh with his new squad because he likes to ball handle and sometimes can’t enhance the stars around him.

See how social media is reacting below.

Russell Westbrook Joins Los Angeles Clippers, Twitter Loses All Hope was originally published on cassiuslife.com