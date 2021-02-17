Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rush Limbaugh, who became one of the top conservative pundits of his era, has died after complications with lung cancer. As news of Limbaugh’s passing went wide, many of the media blowhard’s opponents and targets haven’t offered much in the way of kind words.

Limbaugh’s time in the media limelight earned him a vast and loyal following, which also came coupled with his explosively racist takes on Black people, NFL players, and members of the LGBTQ community. If it would move the needle into rating spikes for Limbaugh’s popular radio shows, he would dive headfirst into some of those strong and crass opinions.

As a result, the response from many on Twitter has been especially cold-hearted and petty. Some could wager that this is the result of his years of audio tyranny at the expense of those aforementioned groups of people that never attacked him in the first place.

We’ve got those petty reactions to Rush Limbaugh’s death below.

Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70, How’s The Weather? was originally published on hiphopwired.com