Rolling Stone’s List of 200 Greatest “Singers” Causes Internet Uproar

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Not even 24 hours into the New Year,decided to spice things up by updating their “Greatest Singers List” from 2008. Bumping the list up from 100 to 200, the list was compiled by staff and key contributors of the magazine, ranging in a wide variety of global genres.

With that being said, the list was largely panned by social media.

Fans, members of the industry, and others say that the list missed the mark on many levels. From talented vocalists being ranked too low (Brandy at #193, Jazmine Sullivan at #182, Gladys Knight at #101), to artists who are not really considered vocalists being ranked too high above seasoned veterans (Rihanna at #68), to folks being left off altogether (No Céline Dion?!…REALLY?!), Rolling Stone made quite a few missteps in the eyes of the public.

Possibly expecting the backlash, the publication explained their “ranking” in the article. “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List,” Rolling Stone explains. “Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments… In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

Yeah, all good… but you’re still getting ethered in the comments. Just saying.

Check out some reactions below!

Rolling Stone’s List of 200 Greatest “Singers” Causes Internet Uproar was originally published on foxync.com