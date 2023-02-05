Beyonce, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland & More Bring The Looks At The Roc Nation Pre-Grammys Brunch

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch brought out the biggest names in Hollywood. Fromand Jay Z, to Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vurt, Lil Kim, and more, the illustrious invite-only soiree kicked off a weekend of events all leading up to tonight’s

Each year, the Roc Nation festivities get more luxurious. This year, guests arrived to champagne being served while their celebrity peers and respected industry insiders dined under drapery. All eyes were on Beyonce when she walked in serving Alien Superstar in a custom Gareth Pugh creation fit for the queen.

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with nine noms, four of which she needs to make history and become the most-awarded artist in history. Will Bey take home the night’s highest honors “Album of The Year,” and “Record of The Year?” The competition is stiff and she’s going against her 2017 opponent Adele, who swept in and robbed the megastar of the honor for her magnum opus Lemonade. However, we have a feeling tonight will Bey’s night for vindication.

The 65th Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Keep scrolling for the best looks from the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch, below:

Beyonce, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland & More Bring The Looks At The Roc Nation Pre-Grammys Brunch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com