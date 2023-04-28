RIP John Singleton: Remembering a Legend

John Singleton was a legendary film director, screenwriter, and producer. Born on January 6, 1968, in Los Angeles, Singleton is best known for his groundbreaking debut film, “Boyz n the Hood,” released in 1991 when he was just 23 years old. The film depicted the challenges of growing up in South Central Los Angeles, which earned Singleton two Academy Award nominations, making him the youngest person and the first African American ever to be nominated for Best Director.
Singleton went on to direct and produce several other notable films, including “Poetic Justice” (1993), “Higher Learning” (1995), “Rosewood” (1997), and “Shaft” (2000). He also directed episodes of popular television shows such as “Empire” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
John Singleton’s work often focused on the experiences of African Americans and tackled social and racial issues. He was a prominent figure in the 1990s wave of African American filmmakers known as the “New Black Cinema” movement. Singleton’s contributions to the film industry and his exploration of important themes through his work have had a significant impact on cinema.
John passed away on April 28, 2019, and today, we are here to remember him!
1. Celebrity Arrivals at 67th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
John Singleton (L) and Laurence Fishburne attend an event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 1995. (Photo by Ted Dayton/WWD via Getty Images)
2. Jackson & Singleton During ‘Poetic Justice’ FilmingSource:Getty
View of American singer and actress Janet Jackson as she talks with film director John Singleton (1968 – 2019) during the making of their film ‘Poetic Justice,’ Los Angeles, California, 1993.
3. ‘Boyz N the Hood’ film premiere and Party, New York, USA – 09 Jul 1991Source:Getty
Matty Rich, John Singleton, Mike Tyson, and Spike Lee
4. First USC Awards for Leadership in Entertainment IndustrySource:Getty
American supermodel Tyra Banks and American film director, screenwriter, producer, and actor John Singleton (1968 – 2019) attending the First USC Awards for Leadership in Entertainment Industry on June 1, 1994 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
5. ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner And HonorsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: John Singleton and Angela Bassett attend the ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
6. ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner And Honors Celebrating Samuel L Jackson And Oscar Nominees Ruth Carter And Spike LeeSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) John Singleton, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee attend ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
7. Taraji P. Henson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: John Singleton and Taraji P. Henson attend a ceremony honoring Taraji P. Henson with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
8. ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner And HonorsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Kevin Feige, Ruth Carter and John Singleton attend ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner And Honors Celebrating Samuel L Jackson And Oscar Nominees Ruth Carter And Spike Lee reception at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
9. 1991 Cannes Film FestivalSource:Getty
American actor, producer, and director Forest Whitaker, American film director, screenwriter, and producer John Singleton and guest at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival, France, May 1991. (Photo by Richard Blanshard/Getty Images)
10. 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards – InsideSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Director Jordan Peele, actor Kevin Bacon and director John Singleton pose during the 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for DGA)
11. Premiere Of FX’s “Snowfall” Season 2 – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 16: John Singleton (L) and Damson Idris arrive at the premiere of FX’s “Snowfall” Season 2 at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 on July 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
12. “Snowfall” New York ScreeningSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: (L-R) John Singleton, Dave Andron, Damson Idris and Carter Hudson attend the “Snowfall” New York Screening at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on July 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
13. The Cast Of FX’s “Snowfall” Host ScreeningSource:Getty
MIAMI, FL – JULY 28: (L-R) Amin Joseph, Isiah John, Juan Cardenas, Michael Hyatt, John Singleton, Angela Lewis, Filipe Costa, and Damson Idris attend the Snowfall screening at Regal South Beach on July 28, 2017, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)
