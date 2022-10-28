Rihanna’s Poignant Ballad ‘Lift Me Up’ Leaves Fans Emotional

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This is not a drill. Newmusic is here! After teasing her participation on thesoundtrack, Rihanna dropped her highly anticipated song Lift Me Up, written by Tems, to an anxious Rihanna navy and they are in their feelings about it. While reactions have been mixed, one thing is for sure — Lift Me Up is an emotional ballad that puts Ri Ri’s vocals on display. Fans noticed Rihanna’s rich vocals have sonically matured since her last release.

Lift Me Up may not be the upbeat tune some fans were hoping for, but it perfectly fits the poignant tone of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

After trending all night, Lift Me Up has entered the top 10 on the US Apple Music charts.

Tems shared the single art on her social media page, with the caption, “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection .” Ri Ri kindly responded, “It’s the pen for me … love to you sistren.”

Rihanna may have taken a hiatus from music but she’s been busy building her Fenty Beauty empire, prepping for the Savage x Fenty brand, balancing motherhood, and being a bad bish. We’re excited to see what other new music she’ll be dropping in the future.

Check out reactions from fans, below:

