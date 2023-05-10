Restaurant Deals Just In Time For Mother’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The National Restaurant Association cites “Mother’s Day as the most popular holiday of the year to eat at restaurants.”

Several places have put out deals just in time for the celebration.

“Mother’s Day has historically been a strong, high-traffic holiday for the restaurant industry,” Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research for the National Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

National Restaurant Association survey says:

40% of adults will use a restaurant as part of a special Mother’s Day meal

43% of respondents planning to dine in and

49% planning to order takeout or delivery

60%, plan to bring their children under the age of 18

