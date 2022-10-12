Remembering Tommy: Did He Ever Really Have A Job?

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Today(October 12, 2022) we remember the late Thomas Mikal Ford, actor best known for his role in the 90’s sitcom Martin. He was only 52 at the time of his unfortunate passing, which was due to an aneurysm burst in his abdomen in 2020.

Born Sept. 5, 1964, Ford was a part of the Martin cast all five years of its run, earning an Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1996.

Martin is a show we all watched and loved. It changed sitcoms forever. But, Tommy also had a recurring role as Mel Parker in the UPN sitcom The Parkers from 1999 until 2001 and was known for his role as Lt. Malcolm Barker on New York Undercover, which also aired on FOX for its final season.

Tommy was Martin’s best friend over 132 episodes, dropping bits of wisdom on the characters, all the while being regularly made fun of — especially for his unknown and questionable job. In honor of him, here are 5 times Tommy said he was going to his imaginary job.

Remembering Tommy: Did He Ever Really Have A Job? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com