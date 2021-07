Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As the world mourns over the passing of legendary Actor Charlie Robinson we cannot forget about the good memories and laughs he’s given us all. Robinson passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer.

Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’.

After the news broke of Charlie’s passing, fans took to social media to share their favorite moments from the actor. Check out some of the photos below.

