Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards is here – and so is the unforgettable celebrity fashion. Hosted by our forever fashion slayer, Taraji P. Henson, the event takes place tonight live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Each year, the ceremony celebrates and highlights stand out achievements in Black entertainment and culture, making it one of the most anticipated nights of the year.

The BET Awards‘ focus on Black excellence also brings out the best in style and trends. The event is an amalgamation of all that makes us all unapologetically Black.

Highlights of the night include Usher, who is set to take home the Lifetime Achievement Award, Will Smith, who will perform new music, and several of our favorite good girlfriends like Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrities Arrive On The 2024 BET Awards Red Carpet

Before the 2024 Awards get fully underway, celebrities arrive at the event’s red carpet. Posing in the hottest trends, colors, and designers, each reflect the excellence, pride, and glamour of the night.

As the evening’s host, Taraji set the tone on the carpet in a golden braided gown from Balmain. The fitted dress’ intricate design and draped pattern was to die for. But Taraji’s slay didn’t stop there.

Styled by Wayman and Micah, the actress topped off her metallic moment with matching golden claws.

Several celebrities fittingly bet on black for their awards show ensembles. Tyla, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, Tia Mowry, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey each wore fitted versions with various unique flair.

Chloe’s was dipped in sequins, Yung Miami’s fit her like a glove, Tyla’s had a dramatic pattern underlay, Tia’s featured floral designs, and Halle’s had a stretchy leather fabric. These girlies ruled the “little black dress” aesthetic.

Others chose to bring color to the colorful night. Niecy Nash turned heads in royal blue. Ice Spice rocked orange glamour goodness. And, Coco Jones served body and natural realness in olive green.

Get into more looks, details, and pictures below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2024 BET Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com