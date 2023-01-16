Red Carpet Rundown: The Finest Looks From The Critics Choice Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Award season is in full swing and the girls representing Black Hollywood, this go-round, are not playing. everyone has stepped up their style game in ways we didn’t know possible and we’re here for it.

This year, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Niecy Nash, and Janelle Monae are the names to follow as the beauties have been racking up statues since the Golden Globes. All of which is a clear indicator for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett, a front-runner in the Best Supporting Actress category, snagged the Critics Choice Award last night in a Christian Siriano gown that highlighted her toned decolletage. Janelle Monae stunned in a sheer Vera Wang look from their Spring 2023 collection. Quinta Brunson was a vision in Robert Wun.

While Black seemed to be the trend of the evening, Niecy Nash looked sublime in a standout sequin gown by Jason Wu. It was her night! The Dahmer actress won “best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television.”

“When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said, ‘Stay in your comedy lane,’” she said during her acceptance speech. “Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. And I did what I normally do: I cry.” She continued to explain how she found an acting coach who was pivotal to transforming her skill.

“And I told my mother and I said, ‘Momma, don’t you think I’m a good dramatic actress?’” she explained. “And she said, ‘Girl, I don’t.’” She continued, “She said, ‘But you can be! You find the best class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.’ Thank you, momma. All you need is one!”

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

