CLOSE
HomePhotos

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

Posted 15 hours ago

If the Academy Awards is the biggest ticket in town, Vanity Fair’s annual after party is the second. The who’s who of Hollywood are always in attendance and since the Oscars were extra white this year, it gave the Black faces we love, much deserved red carpet moments.

The after party is where Hollywood’s elite trade in their stiff award show gowns and slip into their sexy, daring, fun looks, giving us the lewks we look forward to.

See how your faves turned up after the Oscars…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson Source:Getty

3. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

4. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

6. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:WENN

Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:WENN

8. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

9. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

10. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

11. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

12. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

13. Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay

Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

14. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

15. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

16. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:WENN

17. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:Getty

18. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

19. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty

20. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

21. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

22. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Source:Getty

23. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Source:Getty

24. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

25. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan Source:Getty

26. Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence

Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence Source:Getty

27. Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wes Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

28. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty

29. Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr.

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. Source:Getty

30. Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie Source:Getty

31. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

32. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

33. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

34. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

35. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Source:WENN

36. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Source:WENN

37. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

38. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

39. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

40. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

41. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

42. Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones Source:WENN

43. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

44. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

45. SZA

SZA Source:Getty
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close