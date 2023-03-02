Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The Billboard Women In Music Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Billboard kicked off Women’s History Month with its annual Billboard Women in Music Awards to celebrate the industry’s creators, artists, producers, and executives. That said, the YouTube Theater was packed with talented changemakers ready to champion their peers.

Women have dominated the charts lately, and we love seeing it. This year, SZA was recognized as Billboard’s Woman of the Year. The singer’s S.O.S. album spent ten weeks at the top of the charts. Latto also won the Powerhouse Award. Celebration was the vibe for the night, and the girls made sure to make it a stylish fete.

From diamonds and feathers to menswear and cutouts, there was something for everyone on the red carpet. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from last night’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

