Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks At ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Award Ceremony

The ladies of Hollywood pulled out their best couture in honor of ELLE’s star-studded Women in Hollywood Awards on Dec. 5. Honorees Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and a slew of celebrity bombshells sported style and poise as they celebrated their careers and gave thanks to the female trailblazers that paved the way for their presence in Tinseltown.
During the 30th annual event, which took place at Nya Studios in Hollywood, Henson beamed in a shiny Black Ralph Lauren ruche gown. The Empire actress paired the sophisticated look with a sleek ponytail and a soft beat complete with magenta eye shadow and light foundation.
Before she was honored with an award for her esteemed career during the event, the Oscar-nominated beauty spoke to ELLE on the red carpet about the importance of balance.
“Find the balance where you can do the work and also take care of yourself,” the 53-year-old star said. “Everything can’t be about grinding and work. So, find some time — most of your time — for self-love.”
Inside the exciting award ceremony, Henson gave thanks to Oprah Winfrey for being an inspiration to so many women in the industry during her acceptance speech. Winfrey, 69, hosted the event on Tuesday.
“I can’t get used to you saying my name,” Henson gushed when Winfrey presented her with her award. The star called the former talk show host a “guiding light” and praised the media maven for creating opportunities for women to “dream” big, according to USA Today.
“If you’re a kid and you went to public school in inner cities (then) the fact that you’re here, you’ve made it. You’re a living testimony.”
Henson will star in the forthcoming adaptation of The Color Purple, which is being produced by Winfrey and directed by Blitz Bazawule. Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who was also honored by ELLE this year, will star alongside the actress as Sofia in the highly anticipated film.
The Georgia native beamed in a jean dress by Moschino that featured a long train. She completed the fun ensemble with a large layered pearl necklace and a gold chain belt. During her award speech, Brooks praised the work of icons like Nell Carter, Esther Rolle and Hattie McDaniel, who in 1939, became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress due to her role as Mammy in Gone with the Wind.
“Because of their sacrifices they made in Hollywood, I get the privilege of standing before you with a multifaceted career. And even though we still have way more glass to break, I vow to continue to demand that we be captured on screen as so much more by the roles that I choose,” Brooks added.
Here are a few more of our favorite looks that ate and left no crumbs at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks At ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Award Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson wore this sleek black one-shoulder look while serving soft glam and melanin.
2. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino shined in a dark blue bodysuit by Yousef Akbar. The sparkling number featured a blew sash that draped across the award-winning actress and singer’s curvy hips. Barrino, 39, was honored by ELLE this year.
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington attended ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Awards celebration in a Ralph Lauren ensemble pulled from the designer’s 2024 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection. The star completed the look with a short bob, black pumps and a simple clutch.
4. Dominique FishbackSource:Getty
Swarm star Dominique Fishback shined in a red gown complete with a stunning cape that trailed from behind as she walked down the red carpet. The actress paired her eye-catching look with statement earrings and a beautiful updo.
5. NormaniSource:Getty
Normani served face and body in a Dilara Findikoglu leather dress. The futuristic ensemble cinched at the singer’s waist as she schmoozed with attendees throughout the event. Normani, 27, rocked a silver choker and multiple necklaces with the unique outfit. She completed the look with a smokey eye and a laid and slayed ponytail.
6. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez was honored a this year’s Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony. The singer and actress shut down the red carpet in an otherworldly Grace Ling ensemble that featured a large silver breastplate. The unique structure rested just above Lopez’s rock-hard abs. The Shotgun Wedding star rocked a Tyler Ellis bag and long silver earrings along with the jaw-dropping outfit.
7. Andra DaySource:Getty
“Rise Up” singer Andra Day showed off her toned abs in a flashy Naeem Khan outfit. The beautiful star rocked the shiny look with soft makeup and silver pumps by Casadei.
8. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Actress Jurnee Smollett looked like a million bucks in a black and white Ralph Lauren gown at Tuesday’s award ceremony. The star completed her elegant ensemble with KatKim jewelry.
9. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph turned heads in a floral Christian Siriano dress. The 66-year-old bombshell showed off her chiseled arms and legs in the beautiful piece.
10. Phylicia Pearl MpasiSource:Getty
Actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi dazzled in a stunning black gown complete with a puffy see-through skirt and structured corset. The Color Purple star jazzed up the look with pink heels and a small silver necklace.
