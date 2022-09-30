Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Celebrity Looks From The Justice Albie Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

On Thursday, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars descended upon the New York Public Library to attend George and Amal Clooney’s Foundation For Justice Albie Awards ceremony. The big event, which was named in honor of South African lawyer and activist Albie Sachs, paid tribute to a slew of justice warriors fighting to bring social and political change to their respective communities.

Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Jodie Turner-Smith and it girl Lori Harvey were some of the star-studded attendees who were present at the event.

During the inaugural ceremony, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa won the Justice For Journalists award. The award-winning writer and author spent nearly two decades working as a lead investigative reporter in Southeast Asia for CNN before starting Rappler, one of the leading digital media sites in the Philippines. Other winners included Dr. Josephine Kulea of the Kenya-based Samburu Girls Foundation, who was honored with the Justice For Women Award, and iAct, a humanitarian organization, who won an award for their work to support survivors of genocide in refugee camps, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“We believe that justice must be waged — it doesn’t just happen. So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators,” The Clooney’s said in a statement earlier this week. “The Albie Awards add a new dimension to our work at CFJ: they are a way to shine a protective light on the many courageous individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice.”

Some celebrities pulled out their best couture in honor of the big event. Here’s a look at some of our favorite looks from the night.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Celebrity Looks From The Justice Albie Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com