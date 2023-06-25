Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 BET Awards Bring Out Black Hollywood

The 2023 BET Awards red carpet is underway and we’ve already seen a bevy of our favorite celebs hit the plush pink carpet in fab fashions. Summer Walker and Lil Meech made their red carpet debut as a couple, showing up to culture’s biggest night in all-black looks. Best New Artist nominee Lola Brooke was a standout in a chain dress and gold accessories.
Drake leads the 2023 BET Award nominations with seven nods, followed by Glorilla who scored six noms including ‘Best New Artist.’ 21 Savage and Lizzo earned five nominations each, while Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown and Burna Boy each garnered four nods.
Busta Rhymes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The most-talked-about moment of the night is sure to be the special Hip Hop 50 performance starring names like 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.
1. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker hit the pink carpet in a form-fitting black Yousef Alijasmi gown and posed next to her BMF boyfriend Lil Meech. Summer served us old Hollywood glam with bangs topped off with berry lipstick.
2. Eva Marcille at the 2023 BET AwardsSource:Getty
Supermodel Eva Marcille showed off her svelte frame in bedazzled top and leopard pants by Genny.
3. Ari Fletcher at the 2023 BET AwardsSource:Getty
Influencer and Vlogger Ari Fletcher hit the pink carpet in a sexy black cutout mesh dress by The Attico that showed off her bodacious body.
4. Queen Naija at the 2023 BET AwardsSource:Getty
Queen Naija looked gorgeous in a purple metallic Tom Ford gown.
5. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones is serving Jessica Rabbit in a red sequin gown by Laquan Smith.
6. Big Daddy KaneSource:Getty
Hip-hop pioneer hit the carpet in a blue three-piece suit and a diamond necklace on his bare chest.
