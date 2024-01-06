Red Carpet Rundown: See Kelly Rowland, Jay Z, Niecy Nash, And Other Celebrities At ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland confirmed that she will continue to step on necks in 2024 with a stunning black sheer outfit and bodacious bob. HB’s “Most Stylish Woman of The Year” wore the look on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Book of Clarence” on January 5.
Kelly was just one of the many examples of Black Excellence who turned out in support of the film. Produced by rap mogul Jay Z, who was also in attendance, the film takes place in the New Testament following the main character, Clarence, who is captivated by the Messiah and seeks to profit from his popularity.
“The Book of Clarence” hits theaters in mid-January. Keep scrolling for details on Kelly’s fire ‘fit and to see what other stars wore to the Black Hollywood premiere.
From her chic natural bob to her take on the hot pants trend, Kelly Rowland ate.
Styled by Wilford Lenov, Kelly’s look a fabulous bodysuit and blazer ensemble we saw on the runways during September 2023’s New York Fashion Week. Her outfit premiered on the catwalk in the Falguni Shane Peacock Spring and Summer 2024 show, where celebrity stylist Law Roach made his official NYFW debut.
See our social media capture of the bodysuit and the entire S/S 2024 collection below.
The Falguni Shane Peacock pieces were made for Kelly, fitting her every curve. We love the gold sequin detailing paired with sheer panels and abstract patterns.
Kelly’s return to her natural bob also slays on the carpet. From her chic cut to glamourous interpretation of the “hot pants trend,” Kelly’s look ate.
Red Carpet Gallery: Kelly Rowland, Jay Z, Niecy Nash, and others turn out for “The Book of Clarence.”
Joining Kelly on the premiere carpet were several other stand-out stars. Black Hollywood was outside!
Cameras captured big names such as Jay Z, Niecy Nash, Goapele, Lakeith Stanfield, Angela Bassett, Karreuche Tran, and Doja Cat. Stars wore everything from Versace pink and monochromatic black to boho chic and leather suits.
Get into the red carpet celebrity looks below.
1. Jay ZSource:Getty
Film producer Jay-Z attended the L.A. premiere looking like money. His white tux and collared button-down is the “chef’s kiss.”
2. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor looks absolutely amazing in her all-black look and big kinky curly hair. Her black jean coat with silver details and glitter pants are from designer Tokyo James.
3. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Versace, Versace, Versace! Niecy Nash is pretty in Versace pink while attending “The Book of Clarence” premiere. The softness of the bubble gum pink suit and curly updo tresses makes us gag!
4. LaKeith StanfieldSource:Getty
LaKeith Stanfield looks yummy in this cream suit with black accents on the red carpet. The suit is tailored to perfection, giving style and attitude.
5. Karrueche TranSource:Getty
Karrueche Tran doesn’t miss. The starlet always gives the girls fashion, editorial, trend, and style. Karrueche’s look on “The Book of Clarence” carpet is a 10 out of 10.
6. Charsity SandersSource:Getty
Charsity Saunders gave us a monochromatic black moment we love. The starlet rocked a black dress and blazer while carrying a silver purse.
7. Jesse WilliamsSource:Getty
Jesse Williams is giving cozy casual vibes while attending the movie premiere. His grey turtleneck and relaxed-fit pants provide a sophisticated look without being over the top.
8. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Queen Angela Bassett stepped out in a black and gold Farm Rio sequin jumpsuit. The cinched waist and slightly ballooned pants make the look fun and festive for the occasion.
9. GoapeleSource:Getty
Goapele will forever be our “Queen of Boho Chic.” See her recent take on this look with a cinnamon cut-out satin dress with gold jewelry.
10. Kel MitchellSource:Getty
Kel Mitchell attended the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Book Of Clarence,” in a look that oozes “rocker chic.” He completed this look with leather straight-leg bottoms and a silver studded jacket.
11. David OyelowoSource:Getty
It’s the leather trend – and we love it. David Oyelowo attended the Los Angeles premiere in a slate blue leather suit. The tailored jacket and wide-leg pants are ready or the red carpet or the runway.
12. Tasha SmithSource:Getty
Actress Tasha Smith is giving body! Her black and white bodycon dress on “The Book Of Clarence” red carpet fits her like a glove.
13. Yvonne OrjiSource:Getty
Yvonne Orji is making fashion a religious experience in her caped look to the “The Book of Clarence” event. Sharing her cream monochromatic moment on her Instagram stories, Yvonne writes “Father help us all.”
14. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat is bold, sexy, and unapologetic in her all-black look at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Book of Clarence.” Get into her black bodysuit, leather trench, and black boots.
