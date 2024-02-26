Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Sparkles At The 2024 Independent Film Spirit Awards

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson and her golden “IT GIRL” dress arrived on the red carpet this weekend during the 2024 Independent Film Spirit Awards , and we loved every minute of it. The “Abbott Elementary” show producer and actress looked stunning.

Quinta’s gown was a floor-length sparkly sequin piece from Nepalese–American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. It featured intricate floral details in fuschia, mauve, and green, and a shiny gold finish. Given the dazzling look of the dress, Quinta kept her accessories minimal with shoes from Jimmy Choo and gold jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Grace Lee.

We also swooned over the 34-year-old’s soft glam hair and makeup. Quinta wore hair hair in a buss-down middle part with long waves. Her makeup featured a slight nude smokey eye and a deep fuschia lippie to match the floral detailing in her dress.

Quinta Brunson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph give sisterhood and style at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards

Quinta was a mainstage presenter at the 2024 Spirit Awards ceremony, an annual celebration to honor and encourage independent entertainment and award the previous year’s top creators. During the night, Quinta presented Da’Vine Joy Randolph with the 2024 Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance.

As the two Black women embraced, it was a moment of sisterhood and style!

Da’Vine – who is continuing her Hollywood winning streak on the way to the Oscars – also gave a fashion moment. Her moment, however, was monochromatic.

Red Carpet Gallery: 2024 Independent Spirit Awards

Wearing bombshell blonde tresses, the curvy queen slayed in a velvet cranberry maxi dress with a matching cranberry leather coat. “The Holdovers” actress’s outerwear was accented with a wide belt and cranberry buttons. Da’Vine’s fit was a custom ensemble from. She was styled by celebrity favorites Wayman and Micah . Her hair was byand her makeup by

We are loving the parade of fashion this awards season. Get into more looks from your favorite Black Hollywood celebrities at the 2024 Spirit Awards below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Sparkles At The 2024 Independent Film Spirit Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com