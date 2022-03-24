Red Carpet Rundown: Melanin Took Over The Vanity Fair And Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Red Carpet

Another day, another red carpet event in LaLa Land. This time around, the stars gathered for Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood. The star-studded event featured a lot of notables that are currently dominating in their careers. In complete alignment with the event, the red carpet reflected the fun, youthful style of today’s generation of young Hollywood pioneers.
Karrueche Tran brought the spring vibes in a two-piece suit, while Law Roach served vintage realness in a full Gucci ensemble. What I enjoyed about this red carpet was the individual style of each celebrity captured at the event. If this celebration was about honoring youthful Hollywood, each attendee understood the assignment and exuded it in their attire. If you missed The who’s who to hit the carpet, we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 of the best looks from last night’s celebration of vanities.
1. Karrueche Tran at Vanity Fair And BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, 2022Source:Getty
Karrueche Tran attends Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The Claws actress served cleavage in a printed Gray Scale suit.
2. Jaylen Barron at Vanity Fair And BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, 2022Source:Getty
Jaylen Barron attended Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The Blindspotting actress looked fiery in a Jasmine Chong dress, and Lesilla shoes.
3. Coco Jones at Vanity Fair And BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, In Los AngelesSource:Getty
Coco Jones attended Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The Bel-Air actress wore a green Marcell Von Berlin dress partnered with a matching jacket.
4. DomiNque Perry at Vanity Fair And BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood,2022Source:Getty
DomiNque Perry attended Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The Insecure actress showed off her perfectly sculpted legs in a sparkly mini dress.
5. Gabrielle Ryan at Vanity Fair And BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, 2022Source:Getty
Gabrielle Ryan attended Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The Force actress looked chic in a white dress with black trim.
6. Law Roach at Vanity Fair And BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, In Los AngelesSource:Getty
Law Roach attended Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The image architect extraordinaire gave vintage vibes in a brown Gucci suit, with his hair styled in waist-length box braids.
7. Ryan Destiny at Vanity Fair And BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood, In Los AngelesSource:Getty
Ryan Destiny attended Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The actress and singer looked gorgeous in a teal cocktail dress.