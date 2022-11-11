Red Carpet Recap: 11 Memorable Looks From The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premieres

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

hits theaters November 11 and anticipation from fans is high. With the passing of the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, we’re eager to see what direction the director of the film, Ryan Coogler, takes us as they mourn and pay homage to their fallen king T’Challa. While we’re waiting, the stars of the film —, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Guirra, and Michaela Coel — have been promoting the cinematic film around the world. From LA to Africa, the red carpets have been elaborate and the looks have been even more memorable.

Letitia Wright, who plays Shurri — the brilliant young sister of the late T’Challa — used her red carpet style at the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere in Hollywood to pay homage to Boseman. Angela Bassett, who is generating Oscars buzz with her performance as Queen Ramonda in the emotional sequel, shined in royal colors. While her co-star Lupito Nyong’o sparkled in diamonds.

Wakanda Forever is described as a tribute to Boseman. “This film is art imitating life like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Lupita Nyong’o told TheWashingtonPost. “The loss that we feel is the loss that the fan base feels. And so, the fact that [Ryan] chose to explore grief and how we move forward when we’ve experienced tragedy like this, I think is just testament to how truthful Ryan is as a filmmaker. He’s loves human beings and is really interested in exploring the human condition, and he uses this platform to do that without compromising the spectacle and the fun and the adventure of it all.”

Keep scrolling for the most memorable looks from the Wakana Forever press run.

Red Carpet Recap: 11 Memorable Looks From The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premieres was originally published on hellobeautiful.com