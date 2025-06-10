Red Carpet Gallery: Kara Young Takes Home A Historic Tony Awards Win In A Tailored Look, Michelle Williams Sparkles, & Cynthia Erivo Is The Moment In Blush

Broadway’s it-girl

Kara Young

just made history again. And we’re cheering from the front row.

On Sunday, June 8, Kara made history as the first Black performer to win a Tony Award two years in a row. The stunning actress took home Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role as Aziza in

Purpose

. The Harlem native plays a social worker in the production.

Kara has been nominated four years straight, with a previous win for

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

. So, we love to see her receive her theatre flowers.

Kara Young Takes Home Historic Tony Awards Win In A Tailored Look We Love

Kara reminded the audience why theater matters in her acceptance speech. The play powerhouse said, “In this world that’s so divided, theater is a safe, a sacred space that we have to honor and cherish—and it makes us united.”

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Kara’s win is a win for every little Black girl with Broadway dreams and every Black woman carving space in creative industries. She added in the press room, “I truly feel like we are so divided out here in the world… Diversity literally equals humanity.”

She didn’t just deliver a message on stage and the mic; Kara also delivered a style statement on the red carpet.

Kara accepted her trophy in tailored elegance. She wore a cropped satin tuxedo jacket over a sleek pencil skirt with a dramatic floor-length train that commanded attention. Her locs were styled into a regal top knot, and her stacked silver bangles added a little shine. She topped her look off with black and white pumps that tied everything together.

From Kara Young’s Win To Oprah Getting A Car, The 2025 Tony Awards Was A Whole Vibe

The 2025 Tony Awards weren’t just about what happened on stage but off as well. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo , the night was packed wit

h glam, show-stopping performances, and viral-worthy moments.

One of the most unforgettable segments was when Cynthia hilariously “gifted a car” to Oprah Winfrey . “You get a car!” exclaimed Cynthia. Oprah couldn’t help but smile and laugh – and so did we. We love a full-circle TV moment.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2025 Tony Awards