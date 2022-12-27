Recipes Lost: Eastbay Shutting Down At End Of 2022, Sneaker Twitter Reminisces

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Anyone who says they had this on their 2022 bingo card is a liar. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), news broke that longtime athletic footwear and apparel supplier and retailer Eastbay would be closing shop at the end of the month.

For sneakerheads who came up in the 90’s, the Eastbay catalog was akin to the Bible when it came to eyeing the latest offerings from brands like Nike, adidas and Reebok. The direct-mail retailer’s catalogs served like a wishlist of coveted kicks like Air Jordans (any number), Air Max 95’s, Reebok The Questions and many, many more.

The prices on display also gave you a sobering reality when it came down to what you could and couldn’t afford, and strategizing what kicks you’d be able to get your coins together to cop, or beg your parents to buy for you. Now they also serve as a time capsule of what kicks were and weren’t popping during those halcyon days of the sneaker game when you didn’t have to essentially play a version of the lotto to score a pair of coveted sneakers.

But alas, Eastbay will close reportedly at the end of 2022. According to WPR, 2about 10 employees will be laid off. Eastbay was founded in 1980 in Wisconsin, and purchased by Foot Locker in 1997, giving it access to an even wider range of sneakers, apparel and gear. But back in October 2022, Foot Locker notified officials in Wausau, WI that it would be closing Eastbay’s distribution facility in the city by early 2023, citing “opportunities to optimize our U.S. distribution network to serve our customers nationwide more efficiently and effectively.”

Furthermore, the Eastbay.com website will be consolidated and made part of the Champs Sports banner, per Foot Locker.

See social media reactions to Eastbay’s unfortunate demise in the gallery.

